Newlywed dies after falling from gallery

Aurangabad, June 25:

A newlywed, who got married just 20 days ago, fell from a gallery of her flat and died while undergoing treatment in a hospital. The incident took place on Friday evening on the Khadi road area of Beed bypass.

The deceased has been identified as Akshada Vaibhav Dahale (21, Himalaya Residency, Khadi area, Beed Bypass). According to police, Akshada who belonged to Ujjain, in Madhya Pradesh was married on June 5 to Vaibhav Dahale in the city. Vaibhav owns a medical shop near MGM. Akshada was at home with her mother-in-law. Their flat is located on the fifth floor. Meanwhile, on Friday evening Akshada went to the gallery for some work and suddenly collapsed to the ground. She sustained serious injuries to her head. The nearby residents rushed her to a private hospital. But she died while undergoing treatment late in the night. A team of Chikalthana police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. According to the primary report, Akshada slipped while tying a rope while standing on a cylinder. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Chikalthana police station.