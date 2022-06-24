NGO demands for FRP urinals in old city

Aurangabad, June 24:

A local NGO, Rani Laxmibai Mahila Kalyan Mandal (RLMKM), has urged the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration to install Fibre-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) urinals for men and women, in the old city.

The NGO is pursuing the demand by submitting letters to the AMC administration for the past year. They stated that the distance between Begumpura and Kiradpura is around 5 km and many shopping complexes and commercial markets are situated between these two destinations. However, the absence of a public urinal forces the visitors (male and female) to face inconvenience. There is a need of having FRP urinals in Kiradpura-Roshan Gate, Old Octroi Naka, Katkat Gate, Champa Chowk, Chelipura, Khas Gate, Lota Karanja, Buddi Lane and Town Hall, stated the letter issued by RLMKM secretary Shaikh Sakina Afreen.

The City District Congress Committee executive president Mohsin Ahmed also seconded the demand.