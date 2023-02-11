NGO provides assistance in filling out online Haj 2023 forms

Aurangabad:

The local NGO, Khidmat-e-Hujjaj Committee (KHC), has started providing assistance in filling haj application form (HAF) to the aspirants desirous to perform the Haj 2023, at its office situated in Patel Arcade at Juna Bazaar, from today (February 11). It may be noted that HAF has opened the process to accept the forms online from Friday. The last date to submit the form is March 10, 2023.

The NGO will be providing assistance in filling out the forms and uploading the necessary documents at the office from 10 am to 5 pm.

According to the NGO, there is no need to bring the aspirant (applicant, if aged) to the office. Any responsible family member can contact the office with the list of required documents. They include a valid passport; passport size colour photos with white background; details of blood group (if available); passbook of current savings account in a nationalised bank or one cancelled cheque; pan card (of any one member if the applicants are of one group); the name of the nominee along with mobile number; Covid-19 vaccination certificates and Cover Head or team leader’s mobile number for OTP.

For further details, the aspirants may contact KHC’s Dr Rahimoddin (M-9423707470) and Abdul Bari Patel (M-9764444487).