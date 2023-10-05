NGO's 2 day exhibition from October 7

Expo and donation festival organized at Massia hall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The social organizations that carry out different activities for the society in different places need funds to run these activities. For this purpose, a donation festival has been organized on behalf of Manuski Foundation in Chikalthana on October 7-8 at Massia hall, informed entrepreneur Abhay Hanchanal in a press conference on Thursday.

He said that every year October 2 to 8 is celebrated as ‘Joy of Giving Week in India’. In order to get the philanthropists of our city to participate in this festival, and to get financial support to the needy organizations, the first donation festival was organized last year by the Manuski foundation. A total of 21 charity organizations will have stalls in the festival. Hanchanal appealed to the citizens to visit this exhibition. He said that the lectures of dignitaries will be organized on both the days.