Nine deputy collectors transferred

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The revenue administration has issued transfer orders for nine officers of deputy collector’s rank from Marathwada.

The list of officers who have been transferred (along with their new position) is as follows:

Shubhangi Andhale - Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Divisional Commissionerate.

Ganesh Nirhale - Assistant Commissioner (Vacant Post).

Anjali Dhanorkar - District Rehabilitation Officer, Dharashiv (Osmanabad).

Ravindra Parlikar - District Rehabilitation Officer, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).

Manjusha Mutha - Special Land Acquisition Officer, Hingoli.

Swapnil More - Deputy Collector (General Administration), Hingoli.

Avinash Kamble - District Rehabilitation Officer, Jalna.

Devendra Katke - Deputy District Election Officer, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) and

Shrimant Harkar - Sub-divisional Officer, Jalna.