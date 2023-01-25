Nirankari Sant Samagam from Jan 27

Aurangabad: The preparations for the Nirankari Sant Samagam are in the final stages. The three-day Satsang will start from January 27.

The Satsang has been organised on 300 acres in Bidkin DMIC. Over 3 lakh volunteers will be present from throughout Maharashtra and country. The volunteers have started gathering at the venue. Sadguru Mata Sudikshaji Maharaj will arrive at the Satsang place on January 27.

A grand procession will be organised from 11 am to 1 pm and Sammelan will be held between 2.30 pm to 9 pm on January 27. The Sevadal will organise a procession at 11 am, sammelan between 2.30 pm to 9 pm and Sadguru’s guidance from 9 pm on January 28. Sammelan will be held from 1 pm to 9 pm and Sadguru’s guidance will be held from 9 pm on January 29. A mass wedding ceremony will be held between 11 am to 1 pm on January 30.