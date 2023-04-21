Nitin Deshmukh new president of chemist and druggist association

Triennial elections: Vinod Lohade elected as secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nitin Deshmukh was elected as the president while Vinod Lohade was elected as the secretary of the Aurangabad District chemist and Druggist Association in the triennial elections held recently. The elections were announced for a total of 18 seats in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The elections were held under the guidance of Jagannath Shinde, president of All India and Maharashtra State association. Candidates on 17 out of 18 seats of Late Raosaheb Khedkar Praneet Sahakar Panel were elected unopposed. Election was held only for the post of secretary. In this election, Praneet Co-operation Panel candidate Vinod Lohade was elected with a record number of votes.

The newly elected office bearers are Nandkishor Kale (vice president-city), Sagar Patil (VP-rural), Kiran Joshi (joint sec-city), Sunil Deshmukh (rural), Nikhil Sarda (treasurer), Vasant Bharad, Sachin Mugdiya, Kapil Tibdiwala, Harish Kabra, Shaikh Abdul Rais, Baburao Sonawane, (city executive members), Suresh Borse, Devidas Magar, Pravin Tiwari, Ashok Dhas and Prabhu Giri (rural executive members).

Madan Patil worked as the special returning office, Mahaveer Doshi worked as chief returning officer, Sanjay Lodha and Purushottam Karva supervised the election proceedings. Shivajirao Dhenge, secretary Ashok Kumar Borgave, Bhartesh Kalantre, Bhujangrao Bhandwale, Sandeep Misal, Manohar Kore and others were present.