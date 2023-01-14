Nivrutti Takle gets Lokmat Gold Medal

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) presented Lokmat Gold Medal to Nivrutti Takle in a programme organised on Saturday to celebrate the university’s name extension day.

Lokmat Gold Medal has been instituted by Lokmat Group of Newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda for a student who secures first place in the Bachelor of Journalism degree course within Bamu’s jurisdiction.

Nivrutti Takle topped BJ in 2022 and received the Gold Medal.

The dignitaries also presented other gold medals to toppers of other subjects, they are as follows; Rupali Jadhav (Chancellor’s Gold Medal for English subject and Principal S T Pradhan Gold Medal), Ketki Pisolkar (Dr Ramesh Anant Dhoble Gold Medal in Public Administration), Smita Kulkarni (MA Political Science) and Mansi Rote (B A English).