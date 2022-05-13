No corona patient found on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 13, 2022 10:25 PM 2022-05-13T22:25:08+5:30 2022-05-13T22:25:08+5:30
Aurangabad, May 13:
No corona suspects was found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below. No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas as well.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 00 (City: 02, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,783
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,049
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 02
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,95,209
First Dose: 29,87,580
Second Dose: 22,44,161
Precaution Dose: 63,468