No corona patient found on Friday

Aurangabad, May 13:

No corona suspects was found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below. No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas as well.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 00 (City: 02, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,783

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,049

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 02

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,95,209

First Dose: 29,87,580

Second Dose: 22,44,161

Precaution Dose: 63,468