No corona patient found on Monday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2022 10:25 PM2022-04-25T22:25:01+5:302022-04-25T22:25:01+5:30

Aurangabad, April 25:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,780

Patients discharged: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,66,041

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 07

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,16,760

First Dose: 29,68,492

Second Dose: 21,93,831

Precaution Dose: 54,417

