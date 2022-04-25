No corona patient found on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2022 10:25 PM2022-04-25T22:25:01+5:302022-04-25T22:25:01+5:30
Aurangabad, April 25: No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, April 25:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,780
Patients discharged: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)
Total Discharged: 1,66,041
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 07
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,16,760
First Dose: 29,68,492
Second Dose: 21,93,831
Precaution Dose: 54,417