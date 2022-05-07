No corona patient found on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 7, 2022 10:35 PM2022-05-07T22:35:02+5:302022-05-07T22:35:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 7:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,781
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,048
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 01
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,79,574
First Dose: 29,85,515
Second Dose: 22,32,178
Precaution Dose: 61,881