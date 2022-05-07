No corona patient found on Saturday

Aurangabad, May 7:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,781

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,048

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 01

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,79,574

First Dose: 29,85,515

Second Dose: 22,32,178

Precaution Dose: 61,881