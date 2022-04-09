No corona patient found on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 9, 2022 10:50 PM2022-04-09T22:50:10+5:302022-04-09T22:50:10+5:30
Aurangabad, April 9: No corona suspect was found positive in the city as well as in the rural areas ...
No corona suspect was found positive in the city as well as in the rural areas in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural areas: 00 )
Total Patients: 1,69,770
Patients Discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural areas: 00 )
Total Discharged: 1,66,031
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 07
Vaccination in district
Total Doses: 51,33,906
First Dose: 29,40,234
Second Dose: 21,45,492
Precaution Dose: 48,180