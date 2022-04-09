No corona patient found on Saturday

Aurangabad, April 9:

No corona suspect was found positive in the city as well as in the rural areas in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural areas: 00 )

Total Patients: 1,69,770

Patients Discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural areas: 00 )

Total Discharged: 1,66,031

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 07

Vaccination in district

Total Doses: 51,33,906

First Dose: 29,40,234

Second Dose: 21,45,492

Precaution Dose: 48,180