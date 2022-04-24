No corona patient found on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 24, 2022 11:20 PM2022-04-24T23:20:02+5:302022-04-24T23:20:02+5:30
Aurangabad, April 24: No corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Sunday. For details refer to the ...
Aurangabad, April 24:
No corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Sunday. For details refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city as well as in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,780
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,040
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 08
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,12,212
First Dose: 29,67,073
Second Dose: 21,91,200
Precaution Dose: 53,939