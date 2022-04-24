No corona patient found on Sunday

Aurangabad, April 24:

No corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Sunday. For details refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city as well as in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,780

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,040

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 08

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,12,212

First Dose: 29,67,073

Second Dose: 21,91,200

Precaution Dose: 53,939