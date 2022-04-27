No corona patient found on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 27, 2022 11:35 PM2022-04-27T23:35:08+5:302022-04-27T23:35:08+5:30
Aurangabad, April 27:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city as well as in the rural areas as well.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,780
Patients discharged: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,045
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 03
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,36,970
First Dose: 29,75,532
Second Dose: 22,05,265
Precaution Dose: 56,173