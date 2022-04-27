No corona patient found on Wednesday

Aurangabad, April 27:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city as well as in the rural areas as well.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,780

Patients discharged: 03 (City: 03, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,045

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 03

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,36,970

First Dose: 29,75,532

Second Dose: 22,05,265

Precaution Dose: 56,173