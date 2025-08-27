No exam in Universities & colleges during Ganeshutsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Higher and Technical Education Department (HTED) asked the higher educational institutions, like universities and colleges, not to conduct any examination during the Ganesh Festival period.

The HTED sent a letter to all the vice chancellors of public, private, self-financed and deemed universities, directors and principals of colleges and institutes, stating that the Government’s Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department declared ‘Ganesh Festival’ as a State festival recently.

Various cultural, social and religious programmes are held between Ganesh Chaturthi and Ananta Chaturdashi.

Considering the importance this as a State festival, the higher educational institutions should avoid conducting any examination during this year’s festival and if the examinations have already begun, there should be reconsideration for postponement. The letter bears the signature of the desk officer of the State Government Sanchita Jadhav.

Meanwhile, the officers from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University said that there is no schedule of examination of any undergraduate and postgraduate courses within its jurisdiction.

The university holds the examinations twice in an academic year. The offices said that the first (winter) session of the current academic year will commence after the Diwali festival, while the annual (summer) session examinations are conducted in March-April.