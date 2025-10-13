No gender discrimination in nursing jobs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has introduced an 80:20 gender-based reservation rule in the Nurse Services Admission Rules 2025. Calling the rule unfair to male nurses and discriminatory in the nursing profession, members of the Male Nurses Protection Committee staged a protest march from Kranti Chowk to the District Collector’s office on Monday.

A memorandum listing their demands was submitted to Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune.

According to the memorandum, the gender-based quota reduces opportunities for qualified male candidates in the nursing field. The march was led by State Coordinator Samyak Jamdhade, Sachin Khandare, and Durgadas Shinde.

Participants included Yashodip Jadhav, Shankar Naiknavare, Rachana Shinde, Minal Nirmal, Amruta Navale, Akshay Kamble and several nursing students.

Key demands

-- The 80:20 gender reservation rule should be immediately revoked.

-- Recruitment should be based purely on merit and qualifications, in a gender-neutral and constitutional manner.

-- A separate policy for male nursing officers should be framed to ensure fair representation and respect.

-- The entire recruitment process should be transparent, just, and inclusive.

Photo Caption:

Members of the Male Nurses Protection Committee took out a protest march from Kranti Chowk to the District Collector’s office on Monday.