No need of NoC for changing junior college for 12th admissions; action for filling beyond permissible seats

Aurangabad, June 12:

No student will need to obtain a no-objection certificate (NoC) from the education department for taking admission to the 12th standard in another college.

The students who attended 11th standard in one junior college and can change it for 12th class on certain grounds like parents transfer or medical problem. That college will have to give the issue a ‘Leaving Certificate (LC)’ to the candidates without any hurdle.

However, certain junior colleges asked students and their parents to bring NoC from the office of the deputy director of education to shift the admission of 12th standard to another college in another town or city. Parents are started approaching the office of the deputy director of education for the NoC.

When contacted, deputy director of education (Aurangabad region) Anil Sable said that there is no condition or norms to seek NoC from the education department for changing the college.

He said that the higher secondary schools or junior colleges should issue LC to the students who wish to change their college as per the existing norms.

“Schools cannot send the students to our office as there is no need of NoC for the change the college or taking admission to 12th standard on passing 11th standard.

The junior colleges cannot give admissions beyond the permissible limit.

If a college is found flouting these norms, will face the music,” he added.