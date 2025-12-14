No one is greater than parents and Guru; Collector Dilip Swami addresses ISKCON Youth Forum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District collector Dilip Swami stated that the path of spirituality in life is not meant for anyone’s profit or loss; rather, it is meant to make human life successful and meaningful. He emphasized that in this world, there is no one greater than parents and the guru.

Addressing the ‘Yuva Samvad’ (Youth Dialogue) programme organised on Saturday by the Youth Forum of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Madhuban Centre, Swami said that spiritual knowledge requires time, self-restraint, and patience, for which a Guru provides proper guidance. He added that maintaining loving relationships with family, friends, and society is the first step of spirituality. Austerity, rituals, sacrifices, and pilgrimages are optional stages that follow.

He advised young people to set high goals in their academic life, pursue continuous study, and seek proper guidance. He urged the youth to include outdoor sports, reading of sacred texts, temple visits, and reverence toward parents and gurus in their daily routine.

He said that one who has studied the Ramayana and truly understood Lord Ram does not develop negativity or thoughts of suicide even in extremely adverse circumstances. Similarly, one who has understood Lord Krishna will never shy away from facing any struggle and will never become hopeless.

Shriman Jivdaya Prabhu introduced Swami to the audience and honoured him by presenting a copy of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. Madhuban Centre head Dr Ramesh Laddha proposed a vote of thanks. ISKCON representatives Sudarshan Potbhare, Kailash Khandelwal, Bharat Pagare were among those present.