Not only companies, government departments hide information of contractual employees

Notices issued by PF department for action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has initiated action against over 20,215 companies and establishments in various sectors for not providing information about their contractors. Only 136 out of these companies have uploaded the information of their 522 contractors on the PF website, while others have withheld the information, leading to injustice for contract workers who are not receiving PF benefits. Notices have been issued to the negligent companies and establishments, warning them to provide the required information to avoid action.

The EPFO regional office covers several districts in Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Marathwada, and has registered over 20,215 establishments, including contractors, sugar mills, local self-government bodies, hotels, educational institutions, companies, hospitals, and industries. The lack of information from most of these establishments has prompted the PF office to take action.

Notably, many government offices are also under scrutiny as works are carried out through contractors, and workers employed by these contractors are entitled to PF benefits. However, some government departments, including the municipal corporation and government medical college and hospital, have not provided information about their contractors.

Regional commissioner of the PF department Jagdish Tambe has already given instructions to registered main employers and contractors through phone, e-mail, and webinars to ensure compliance. The PF department has also sent notices to the non-compliant establishments through email.

The number of contract workers employed by the contractors who have not provided information about their employees to the PF department remains unknown. However, the EPFO is taking necessary action against the companies and establishments that have neglected to send the required information to ensure that workers receive their entitled PF benefits.