Notice served on 1.25 lakh employees, teachers in M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A notice of disciplinary action and misconduct was served on 1.25 lakh agitating Government employees and teachers in Marathwada.

In the notice, it was stated that the Government has adopted a policy of ‘no work, no pay.’

A total of Rs 12 crore will be deducted for one day's strike from the employees' salary. This means Rs 36 crore may be deducted for the three days.

The employees who joined the service in the different departments of the Government after 2005 have launched an indefinite strike since March 14 for the implementation of the old pension scheme with the slogan ‘One Mission, One Pension.’

Today was the third day of the strike. All the works including revenue collection and routine were affected due to the strike in the last month of the current financial year.

There are 23,622 employees in 48 departments in the district while 8,722 participated in the strike. The district administration claimed that 14,596 employees are on duty.

Nearly 80,000 Government employees from Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed, Dharahsiv, Latur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, excluding Municipal Corporation, joined the indefinite strike.

Deputy divisional commissioner (revenue) Parag Soman said that the department heads served a notice to all employees who participated in the agitation in the region for disciplinary action and misconduct. In the notice was stated there would be no pay for no work.

The hearings were postponed while panchnamas of damages due to unseasonal rains were pending due to the strike.

The works like revenue recovery, land transfer and registration were affected badly.

There are 1.19 lakh employees in Government departs of the region. Teaching and non-teaching staff members are not included in it.

The administration in its report sent to the Government claimed that 61,677 (51.7 per cent) of them were present on the duty. A total of 54,171 joined the agitation while 3,270 staffers are on leave.

With the inclusion of teaching and non-teaching employees, 1.25 lakh employees are on the strike in the region.

Box

Employees on strike

The district-wise number of employees on strike is as follows;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-------7,738

Jalna---------------------------4,536

Parbhani--------------------5,251

Hingoli-----------------------3,982

Nanded-----------------------10,764

Beed---------------------------7,430

Dharashiv---------------------5,623

Latur---------------------------7,826

Total------------------------------54,171