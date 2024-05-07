Notice served on 90 traders of Connaught Place

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) served notices to 90 traders of Connaught Place on Tuesday following the directives of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court for making illegal changes in actual blocks (gala) allotted by the Cidco.

A petition was filed in the HC bench over the encroachments in the Cidc-Hudco areas. The hearing on the petition is being held regularly. The CSMC demolished thousands of houses in Cidco-Hudco areas following the directives of the court. More space was made available for the pedestrians in Connaught market.

The issue of the illegal use of blocks by traders of Connaught Place surfaced in the hearing. The court directed the civic body to conduct a survey. During the survey, it came to light that traders turned a single block into a storied structure after digging it. After the survey, the team of the Corporation issued a notice to 90 traders today. CSMC Additional Commissioner Santosh Wahule, Deputy Commissioner Savita Sonawne, Ward Officer Deshpande along with other officers inspected each block and served a notice to the traders.

In the notice, it was stated that why not the changes made in the blocks illegally should be removed. The traders were given two weeks' time for the clarification.