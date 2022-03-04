Notice to APMC and administrative body

Aurangabad, March 4:

Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice SG Dighe of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court have ordered to issue notice to the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) and the administrative body in a hearing held recently.

The bench passed the order following a petition filed in the Aurangabad bench as the term of two members of board appointed to the APMC was till January 23, 2022. However, they continued to remain appointed to the APMC. The next hearing on the petition is scheduled for April 5. The board of directors of Aurangabad APMC was appointed on July 22, 2021 for a period of six months. The term of this board expired in January 2022. The Co-operation minister and the district collector are investigating the irregularities in the APMC. Therefore, the director of marketing, Pune and district deputy registrar of Co-operative societies, Aurangabad have not given extension to the members of the board.

However, Vijay Shirsath, secretary of the market committee, did not stop the board of directors from working on the market committee. The secretary had convened a monthly meeting on February 18, 2022 under the chairmanship of chief administrator Jagannath Kale. Dilawar Mirza Beg has filed a petition in the Aurangabad Bench alleging that the board was working illegally at the end of its term and without any extension. Adv Mohammed Asim is representing the petitioner.