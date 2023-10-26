Notorious criminal attacks police again outside district court

Police manage to dodge the blows: Three friends involved in the attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A notorious criminal, Sheikh Jamir Sheikh Salim alias Kaichi, attacked the police again outside the district court on Wednesday. He was being produced in court by police constables Laxman Jadhav and Manoj Garde when he started shouting and threatening to kill them. His three friends then took out knives and attacked Jadhav and Garde, but both of them managed to dodge the blows.

According to police, Kaichi has been booked for more than eight serious crimes, including two murders, robbery, and assault. He has a history of attacking police officials, and had even attempted to hang himself while in prison on September 25.

The incident took place at 3 pm on Wednesday, when Jadhav and Garde were taking Kaichi back to jail after his court date. Kaichi's three friends approached the vehicle and tried to give him pills and cigarettes. When the police confronted them, Kaichi started shouting and threatening to kill them. His friends then took out knives and attacked the police officers.

Jadhav and Garde managed to dodge the blows, but Kaichi and his friends continued to abuse and threaten to kill them. Kaichi then threatened the police saying that he was not afraid of anyone and that it didn't matter if a case was registered against him. The police have registered a case against Kaichi and his three friends.