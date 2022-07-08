Notorious goon attacks youth with sword

Aurangabad, July 8:

A notorious goon attacked a youth with sword who objected him to stop demonstrating swords during a birthday celebration at Vijaynagar in Pundliknagar area on July 4 night. A case of attempt to murder has been registered with Pundliknagar police station on July 7. The youth Shubham Sonawane (21, Siddharthnagar, N-12, Hudco) was seriously injured in the attack.

According to the complaint lodged by Shubham, a function was organised near Chaudeshwari Mandir in Vijaynagar on the occasion of bithday of Kunal Pahade on July 4 at around 9 pm. Shubham also participated in the celebration. Notorious goon Rishikesh Palodkar was also present. Palodkar, Pahade and some other youths had swords in the hand and they were demonstrating the swords. Shubham objected to it and said that it is not appropriate to dance with swords. Palodkar got annoyed and abused him. He then attacked Shubham with sword. Shubham started running from the scene, Palodkar, Pahade and others chased him and attacked him with sword, he mentioned in the complaint.

API Sheshrao Khatane is further investigating the case.

Shubham sustained three deep injuries of sword on his back.After taking treatment for two days he lodged complaint on Thursday.