Notorious goon robs rickshaw driver

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A notorious goon Adil Chaus, who was released from Harsul Jail four months back robbed a rickshaw driver of Rs 25,000 at Shah Bazar on Thursday at around 1 am.

Police said complainant rickshaw driver Shaikh Shaukat Shaikh Noor Mohammad left a passenger at Shah Bazar on Thursday at around 1 am when Chaus threatened him with a knife and snatched Rs 25,000 from his pocket. A case has been registered with the City Chowk police station while PSI Rohit Gangurde is further investigating the case.