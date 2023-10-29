Notorious house burglar arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch police arrested a notorious house burglar on the police record Rajendra alias Rajan Babasaheb Raut alias Raju Babasaheb Mujmule (Sainagar, Partur, Jalna) wanted in severe house burglaries in Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajingar districts. The action was executed on October 29. As many as 32 cases are registered against him with various police stations including a house burglary amounting to Rs 6.5 lakh in Cidco N-1 area.

According to the details, complainant Zarine Firozali Ramani lives in Golden Apartment, Cidco N-1 area. On December 6, 2022, thieves broke into her house and made off with valuables worth Rs 6.5 lakh. A case was registered with the Cidco MIDC police station.

The crime branch was also conducting a parallel investigation in this case. PSI Vishal Bodkhe received the information that Rajendra alias Rajan Raut is involved in this theft.

A team led by PSI Bodhe and including ASI Satish Jadhav, Sanjay Nand, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Sandeep Rashinkar, Rahul Kharat and others arrested him from Partur after a chase when he was trying to escape. He confessed that he was involved in the theft in Cidco N-1 area. He has been handed over to the Cidco MIDC police for further investigation.