Notorious local goon detained in Nagpur under MPDA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A notorious criminal, Shaikh Adil (24, Shambhunagar, Garkheda), who has been involved in eight serious offences over the past four years, has been detained for one year at Nagpur Central Prison under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, said crime branch deputy commissioner of police Ratnakar Navale.

In view of the municipal corporation elections scheduled in January, commissioner of police Pravin Pawar has directed intensified action against notorious criminals and local goons through externment and MPDA proceedings. Accordingly, police have begun preparing lists of habitual offenders. Adil, a resident of Shambhunagar, has been active in criminal activities since he was a minor. He has eight serious cases registered against him at Satara, Osmanpura, and Jawaharnagar police stations, including housebreaking, robbery, possession of weapons, and attempt to murder. Preventive action had earlier been taken against him; however, he repeatedly returned to criminal activities after securing bail. A proposal to detain Adil under the MPDA was submitted to the police commissioner by DCP Ratnakar Navale, inspector Gajanan Kalyankar, and Jawaharnagar police inspector Sachin Kumbhar. After approval on December 23, Adil was shifted to Nagpur prison, where he has been detained for one year.