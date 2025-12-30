Novice candidates struggle while completing documents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For aspirants from Prabhag Nos. 23, 24 and 25, arrangements for filing nomination papers were made at the municipal corporation zone office next to the Cidco office. On the last day of filing, many first-time candidates struggled to complete the required documents, leaving them exhausted and sweating in the cold. Meanwhile, experienced candidates appeared calm, drawing on their knowledge from previous elections.

Outside the office of the ERO No.6, large crowds of candidates’ workers and onlookers had gathered. However, thanks to police deployment and proper planning, the nomination process proceeded smoothly. Around 2 pm, two former corporators arrived to file their papers, followed by their supporters. As the police allowed only two persons (candidate and proposer) at a time, several supporters were stopped at the gate, leading to verbal exchanges between police and party workers.

The main gate was closed at 3 pm. Candidates who had reached the office but had not yet filed their papers were given tokens, allowing the nomination process to continue until late evening. Candidates from various political parties came to file papers under their party symbols, with a significant number of women candidates present. While the women sat at desks completing forms, their husbands and party workers rushed around to finalise the documents.

Some candidates submitted their papers but had to wait until the very end for their ‘B’ forms. The delay in receiving these forms caused considerable anxiety among the aspirants.