Now, records in Modi script being examined for Maratha reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Records describing 'Kunbi' and 'Maratha' were same, were found in records of 1890 in Modi script. These records, which are not on the list of the land records department, are being examined.

In some districts of Marathwada, records of Maratha-Kunbi were found on 133-year-old records in Modi script. Now, it all depends on these records. The administration examined about one and a half crore records in eight districts so far. Only 5,000 entries related to Maratha Kumbi were found in them. Manoj Jarange has resumed his indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district since October 25.

On the other hand, the government has extended the deadline to the reservation committee led by former Judge Sandeep Shinde up to December 24. The panel was set up to collect records for the Maratha reservation. In Hingoli, only five records were found in the last months. About 1700 records were found after documents in Modi script were obtained.

This made the committee examine records in Modi script in other districts. Shinde Committee requested the Government to provide experts in Modi script. The Government provided four experts, but it was delayed. This led to further delays in checking the records of other districts. The village-wise records in Modi script are in wear and tear condition.

The committee has suggested the administration check such records once again in all districts. Nizam period gazette, 7/12, land records, police and jail records have been checked. Nothing special was found in the records about the reservation so far.

Committee's displeasure with administration

The committee has expressed displeasure with all the districts’ administrations for the delay in checking the records, while the administration feels that it is due to the delay in the availability of Modi script experts. However, it is not clear in the passing of bucks as to how many records were found so far.

Evidence in Modi script everywhere

All eight districts of Marathwada will have evidence of land records in Modi. The evidence has not surfaced in the records examination so far. Only a few records were found in Latur, Parbhani and Hingoli districts in the last months.

Around 1700 entries have been found in Hingoli district after records in Modi script were examined. The administration will be able to have the required evidence if records in Modi script are found in all the districts.