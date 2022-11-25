Now, UG & PG students to have multiple entries, exits

Aurangabad :

Now, the students of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will have options of multiple entries and exits to avoid loss of education.

It may be noted till the batch of 2021-22 one who failed in the first and the second years of UG and the first year of PG did not get e any kind of certificate until they cleared all the session examinations. This means that those who did not continue their education because of some reasons are termed as drop-out and the number of such candidates is very high.

Talking to his newspaper, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that multiple entries and exits are being implemented with the parameters fixed by the Central and the State Governments and University Grants Commission (UGC) under the National Education Policy (NEP) to reduce the drop-out ratio of students in higher education.

“The university has prepared an action plan for the implementation of NEP. The new system will be applicable for all the courses of all the faculties from the academic year 2022-23. Board of Deans recommended implementing the concept while Academic Council approved,” he said. The Pro-VC claimed that Bamu is the first university in the State to implement the new system as per the expectations of the UGC and the Government.

Box

What will UG students get?

Dr Shyam Shirsath said students can exit in any year during the course provided he or she had selected the option and the students would be awarded a certificate on the basis of the new nomenclature. The university and affiliated colleges offer three-year full-time traditional and professional degree courses.

--UG Certificate on passing the first year

--UG Diploma on clearing the second year

--Bachelor's degree on passing all three year

Box

PG students PG Diploma for 1st-yr passing

The Departments and colleges impart two-year full-time PG traditional and professional courses including MA, M Sc, M Com.

--PG Diploma on completion of first

--Master's degree on clearing both years

Box

What are objectives?

The UGC guidelines of the multiple entries and exits option have some objectives which included

-- Removing rigid boundaries and facilitating new possibilities for learners

-- Curtailing the dropout rate

-- Offering creative combinations of disciplines of study that would enable multiple

entry and exit points.

-- Offering different designs of the Master’s course.

--- Facilitating to avail of earned credits when the learners resume their courses study