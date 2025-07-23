NSBT & Findability Sciences launch exclusive integrated AI Lab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT), a social initiative of N Kagliwal and part of MGM University, joined hands with global AI leader Findability Sciences to establish a cutting-edge AI Laboratory in the city.

Findability Sciences also has a similar long-standing partnership existing with Worcester Institute, USA and now, with NSBT. This AI Lab will be a shared space where students, faculty, and professionals build, think, and solve together.

Students enrolled in the BCA (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) program will gain hands-on exposure to generative AI, machine learning, and natural language processing .

Anand Mahurkar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Findability Sciences said, “At Findability Sciences, our journey in Sambhaji Nagar has always been anchored in talent, not location. Collaborating with NSBT, we’re bringing world-class AI infrastructure and mentorship right here—to create an ecosystem where students solve real problems, contribute to global innovation, and uplift their own communities.”

“Quality technology education, jobs and innovation can emerge from small towns, not just big technology hubs,” said Harsh Vardhan Jajoo, director of NSBT.