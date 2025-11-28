NSBT, findability sciences launch executive AI programme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nath School of Business & Technology (NSBT), in partnership with global AI company Findability Sciences, launched an Executive AI Programme on 28–29 November 2025.

The two-day programme aims to equip business leaders with applied AI skills to address automation, intelligent decision-making, and AI-driven enterprise transformation. The initiative comes as AI adoption accelerates across sectors including manufacturing, BFSI, retail, agriculture, and healthcare, creating a demand for leaders who can apply AI to real-world business challenges. The programme focuses on leadership readiness and future job creation in AI operations, automation engineering, data architecture, and AI governance. “AI capability will define the next decade of business transformation. Through this partnership with NSBT, we are enabling leaders to learn directly from real deployments. Those who build with AI today will shape the industries and enterprises of tomorrow,” said Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO of Findability Sciences. Findability Sciences has executed over 250 AI deployments globally, including projects for Daikin, Mitsubishi, Straumann, Sumitomo Rubber, and SBI Life. Participants will engage with practitioners and visit the Findability Sciences innovation hub for a live demonstration of AI applications. The curriculum covers Predictive, Interpretive, and Generative AI, the CUPP data framework, agentic workflows, and hands-on case studies.