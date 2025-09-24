NSS Foundation Day & World Pharmacist Day celebrated at YBCCP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Y.B. Chavan College of Pharmacy celebrated NSS Foundation Day and World Pharmacist Day with a series of impactful events that combined awareness, education, and community service.

The celebration began with a Slogan Competition and Pharmacist Appreciation Card making competition, the winners of which were Khan Sayeeda Khatoon, Alfisha Maniyar and Shaikh Mehreen Moiz, Vaishnavi Jagtap, respectively. A blood donation camp was also organised, contributing significantly to the noble cause of saving lives. Shrikant Patil and Mayurraj Verma were judges, while the winners were Vijaya Hande, Shruti Jogi, and the runner-up team was Shubhangi Dadasaheb and Shreya Dhale.

A rally will be organised on September 25 on the theme “Think Health Think Pharmacist” and a street play will also be conducted on the same theme. Eminent personalities Rajgopal Bajaj (Ex-Joint Commissioner, FDA) and Manohar Kore (Member, MSPC) will grace the occasion. College Principal Dr M H Dehghan and management lauded the organising committee members.