Nursing admissions process changed; now State level CET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government decided to hold Maharashtra B.SC Nursing Common Entrance Test (MH-B Sc-Nursing-CET)- for nursing admissions for the academic year 2023-24.

It may be noted that the National Eligibility cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was made mandatory for nursing admissions for the past few years.

The Nursing course admission in State was delayed last year because of the court case. The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) moved to Supreme Court against the orders of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court that allowed admission to the course only on a class 12 marks basis.

According to sources, the Government decided to conduct a State level entrance test. The online registration for MH-B Sc-Nursing-CET-2023 has begun recently.

The sources further said that the State Common Entrance Test Cell would hold the entrance examination for admission to the first-year B.ScNursing Health Science course in Medical Education for the academic year 2023-24 at the various examination centres in the State. The last date for registration and confirmation is May 26.

Box

Syllabus & marking scheme

The online CET will consist of one question paper of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. The MCQs will be of the single best response type. The duration of the paper will be of 1 hour and 30 minutes while the medium of examination will be English.

The syllabus of the test will include the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English for the HSC examination as prescribed by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune.

The subject-wise allocation of MCQs is as follows.

Subject-----------------no questions------maximum marks

Physics-------------------20---------------------20

Chemistry--------------20--------------------20

Biology------------------20---------------------20

English------------------20--------------------20

Nursing aptitude----20---------------------20

Total---------------------100-------------------100