Nylon Manja poses danger to birds and citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With Makar Sankranti approaching, kite flying has begun in full swing across the city. However, dangerous nylon manja is also being used.

In areas such as N-6 Central Naka, Katkat Gate, Roshan Gate, Shah Bazaar, Ganesh Colony, Shahagunj, Delhi Gate, and Chelipura, a large number of children and youngsters can be seen flying kites. The use of nylon manja poses a serious threat to pedestrians, two-wheeler riders, and birds flying in the sky.

Against this backdrop, Life Care Animal Welfare Association has expressed deep concern about the dangers of nylon manja.

Secretary of the organization, Jayesh Shinde said that there is an urgent need for the police to conduct a special drive against those selling nylon manja. Additionally, a special awareness campaign against nylon manja will be launched from December 8, appealing to citizens to celebrate Makar Sankranti safely.