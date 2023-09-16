OBCs assured of not including Marathas’ in OBC quota

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The OBC, VJNT, SBC Committee initiated an indefinite hunger strike at Kranti Chowk for the past four days to press the demand that the Marathas should not be given reservations in the OBC category. On behalf of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, cooperation and OBC welfare minister Atul Save on Saturday assured the agitators that Marathas will not be included in the OBC category. He also assured of an inquiry into the matter of bogus OBC certificates. The agitators after the assurance withdrew the agitation in the evening. Save gave juice to the agitators and the agitation was called off. Former mayor Bapu Ghadamode, Shirish Boralkar, Sanjay Kenekar and others were present.

Rambhau Perekar, Janardan Kapure, Sainath Jadhav, Vishnu Wakhre, Santosh Survase and others participated in the agitation.