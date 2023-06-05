Old city residents cry for patchwork on Manzoorpura Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment is prevailing among the vehicle-riders passing through Manzoorpura Square and the Road ahead as they claimed that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has failed to fill up the potholes or undertake patchwork before the onset of monsoon. They grieved that they would have to continue facing the jerks to the vehicles and their bodies during the rainy season.

On the other hand, the vehicle riders thanked the civic administration for doing patchwork at Shah Bazaar to Chelipura Road which was full of deep potholes. Hence they were expecting the same prompt action from the civic authorities in filling up the potholes on the Manzoorpura square and the road ahead.

The residents claimed that the ward engineer concerned is also not paying heed towards their grievance despite giving reminders to him. Hence immediate action by higher officials in this regard is the need of the hour, they stressed.