Old man dies in accident; grandson injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

An old man died and his five-year-old grandson was injured as a speeding truck dashed his bicycle near Maliwada on Dhule-Solapur Highway on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Pundlikrao Rambhaji Dhangare (75, Maliwada).

Pundlikrao and his grandson Ojas were going on a bicycle from Maliwada towards Fatiyabad. A speeding truck (PB08 EQ 3529) dashed his cycle near Maliwada village. Pundlikrao was thrown away from the bicycle and died on the spot while Ojas was seriously injured. On receiving the information, the Daulatabad police rushed to the spot. Both the victims were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where the doctors declared Pundlikrao dead after the examination while Ojas is being treated. A case has been registered with the Daulatabad police station.