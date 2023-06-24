Oldage woman relieved of cash; ornaments by stranger

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cidco police station has registered a case of cheating an old lady in broad daylight after 16 days. The incident took place on June 8 afternoon in the Shendra MIDC area.

It so happened that the victim Vijayabai More (65) was selling mangoes produced in the local farms. One person approached her and requested to accompany him on his motorcycle to Jhalta Phata. He convinced her saying that his boss loves the locally produced mangoes, therefore, he will take the whole quantity. The elderly woman trusted him and sat on his motorcycle. The accused took her to Jhalta Phata and threatened her with dire consequences. He whisked away valuables like a mangal sutra, earrings and cash Rs 4,000 from her possession. The total value of the stolen material reported is Rs 89,000.

Assistant police inspector Shivaji Chaure is investigating the case.