One dies after fellow tenant stabs to death over petty issue of tap water

Aurangabad, June 11:

A 52-year-old PrabhakarRaoji Chormale, who had sustained grave injuries following an attack on him with a sharp knife by a fellow tenant, over a petty issue of filling water from the tap, in Ranjangaon, has died while undergoing treatment in a government hospital last night (at 12.45 am). The incident took place one week ago.

Earlier, the police arrested three persons (the tenant and his two sons) in the case. Now, an offence of murder has been filed against the trio.

It is learnt that PrabhakarChormale and Bhausaheb Dalvi, along with their families, were staying as a tenant in the house of Islam Baig at RanjangaonShenpunji.The families of Chormale and Dalvi were frequently quarrelling with each other for the past many days over the issue of filling water from the tap. On June 4, Laxmibai Dalvi quarrelled with Manisha Chormale at 4 pm. Later on, BhausahebDalvi and his sons Yogesh and Magesh (all three) reached Manisha’s house and started abusing her at 10 pm. Later on, Manisha’s son Sanket came outside the house and told them to stop using abusive words. However, the YogeshDalvi whisked out a sharp knife and stabbed Sanket in his stomach and chest. Hearing the screams, Manisha and PrabhakarChormale came out of the house. WhilePrabhakar was trying to help his son, Yogesh attacked Prabhakar with a sharp weapon in the stomach. He collapsed in a pool of blood. EnragedManisha then attacked Dalvis and injured them. After some time, Sanket’s brother NitinChormale came out and was shocked on seeing his injured parents and brother. While he was bending to help them, BhausahebDalvi stabbed him twice in the stomach. He sustained grave injuries. Hearing the screams, the neighbours and others rushed to help Nitin and freed him from the clutches of Dalvis.

One dies another injured

PrabhakarChormale and his sons Sanket and Nitin were rushed for treatment in the government hospital. The wounds of the stabbing were so deep that Prabhakar could not recover his health and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Friday at midnight.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Bhausaheb Dalvi, Yogesh Dalvi, Mahesh Dalvi and Laxmibai Dalvi and registered an offence of murder against them.

Under the guidance of police inspector Sandeep Gurme, assistant police inspector GautamWavale is investigating the case.