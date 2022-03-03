One killed, five injured in car accident

Aurangabad, March 3:

A person was killed and five others injured after the tyre of their speeding car suddenly burst. The incident occured on the Sultanpur-Khuldabad road on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ramsingh Shamlal Jhuravat (35, Jhari).

According to the police, the youths were on their way to Aurangabad to attend a programme of the BJP in a car (MH-47-Q-4515) from Jhari village of Khultabad tehsil. While they were on their way, the tyre of their car suddenly burst on the Sultanpur-Khuldabad road. The incident caused the driver to lose control of the car as it turned three times and went into a nearby farm. All passengers were severely injured in the accident. They were admitted to a hospital by the passerby. The injured have been identified as Lakhan Charvande, Sagar Jhuravat, Shubham Chandwade, Arvind Chapule and Vijay Chandwade. The seriously injured were admitted to a private hospital in Aurangabad. However, Jhuravat died while undergoing treatment. Other injured are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered in the Khultabad police station.