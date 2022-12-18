One killed, two injured as car turns turtle

Aurangabad: One person was killed and two others were injured in an accident as the driver lost control of the car after hitting a road divider while going from Varud Pati to Chikalthana at 4 pm on Sunday. The accident took place near Oyster School. The deceased has been identified as Haridas Ghayat (30, Hatmali Aurangabad). Two other injured have been admitted to the hospital with the help of citizens and police.

According to police, a car (MH-48-S-1724) turned turtle after hitting a divider on the Aurangabad Jalna highway. The names of the injured could not be known till late in the night. Police said that the youths were going from Varud Pati towards Chikalthana for a wedding ceremony when the driver lost control of the car and met with an accident. A case was registered in Chikalthana police station. Constable Ravindra Salve is further investigating the case.