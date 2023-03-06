One more accused of woman’s murder in Sillod held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A married woman was murdered in Sillod city on Sunday. The police arrested her husband and father-in-law on Sunday and one more accused was arrested on Monday. The number of arrested accused has reached three now while five are still at large.

Shaikh Sumayya Shaikh Shehbaz (26) was murdered by her husband and in-laws. A case was registered with Sillod police against eight accused. The police on Sunday arrested her husband Shaikh Shehbaz Shaikh Khail and father-in-law Shaikh Khalil Shaikh Pashu. On Monday, the police arrested her brother-in-law Shaikh Afan as well. The police have launched a massive manhunt for the remaining five accused.

Deceased Sumayya has a four-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter. The custody of the children has been given to her brother.