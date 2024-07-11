Online TET to be held in several shifts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted online by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada different shifts between 10.30 am to 5.30 pm, on July 13 and 14, for the teachers recruitment.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that a total of 686 candidates would appear for the written test for the recruitment of teachers on 127 posts in 64 subjects of different departments at main campus, Dharashiv sub-centre and Santpiath of Paithan.

The candidates will be hired on contract basis for 11 months and will get consolidated salary of Rs 32,000 montly. There will be three centres for the examination, the names of which are as follows; Univeristy Library, Management Science Department and Computer Science department. There will be negative marking.

Deputy director of Establishment Department Dr Ganesh Manza said that details were made available for the candidates on the university portal.

Box

--Number of candidates applied online 1279

--Number of aspirants submitted hard copy of application forms 897

--Strenght of valid appliction forms 686

--211 application forms declared invalid

--There 80 marks for 80 questions