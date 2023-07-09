Only 26 percent water storage in Jayakwadi dam; awaiting heavy rains

Absence of substantial rainfall in upper areas of the dam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The situation at Jayakwadi Dam remains precarious as the region continues to experience a lack of heavy rainfall. After a completely dry month of June, the first week of July has also failed to bring any significant inflow of water into the dam due to the absence of substantial rainfall in the upper part of Jayakwadi.

As a consequence of the ongoing water consumption, Jayakwadi Dam now holds a mere 26.86 percent of its total water storage capacity as of July 9. With farmers commencing Kharif sowing, the people of Marathwada are anxiously awaiting heavy rains. June was a month of prolonged anticipation for rainfall, and despite nine days having passed in July, there has been no substantial rainfall in Marathwada compared to the previous year.

Farmers in the region find themselves in a state of panic as they await the arrival of much-needed downpours. The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains, and while clouds have formed in the sky, there has been no significant rainfall thus far. Consequently, rivers and streams throughout Marathwada remain dry. The water stock at Jayakwadi is steadily declining, with the water resources department reporting a current water storage of 26.86 percent on July 9. Furthermore, other large, medium, and small dams in the region are also nearing their capacity limits.

Water storage at present

The present status of Jayakwadi dam indicates that it currently holds 583.138 MCM of living water, representing only 26.86 percent of its total capacity. Comparatively, on the same day last year, the dam held 747 MCM, amounting to 34.45 percent of its capacity.

Sowing on 3.16 lakh hectares

Meanwhile, the sowing area for the Kharif season in the district spans over 7.75 lakh hectares, out of which approximately 3.16 lakh hectares have been sown thus far.

136 mm rains in the district

Despite an expected rainfall of 169 mm in the district, the actual rainfall received to date stands at 136 mm, which falls short of the 201 mm recorded on the same date last year.