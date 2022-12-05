Open plot sold by presenting forged documents

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Seven persons duped a cloth trader from Sillod of Rs 52 lakh by selling an open plot on which the Supreme court has restricted construction. However, the sellers produced forged construction a permit from Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and other documents. A case has been registered with Osmanpura police station, said PI Geeta Bagwade. The accused have been identified as Rajendersingh Tarlochansingh Dhingra (Station Road), Ravindersingh Tarlochansingh Dhingra (Bansilalnagar), Ajay Jagannath Khemnar (Shreynagar, Osmanpura), Chandabai Ishwarlal Tongire (Padampura), Raju Suresh Ragade (Pratapnagar) and Ashish Yashwantlal Shah (Anguribaug).

Police said, complainant cloth trader Rajesh Khinvasara in his complaint mentioned that he was searching for a plot in Aurangabad. Accused Ashish Shah showed him plot No. 19 measuring 301.2 sq mts in Rohinigar, in Jyotinagar area. Then Shah and Ragade told him that the owners of the plot are Dhingra and Khemnar. Khinvasara paid Rs 52 lakh for the plot through 14 cheques. A public notice was also published on January 14, 2019, and no one objected to it. When Khinvasara started construction on the plots, a few days back, the local residents objected to it. Later, he came to know that the plot was sold to him on the basis of forged documents. When he realized that he has been taken on a ride, he lodged a complaint with Osmanpura police station. PSI Vinod Abuj is further investigating the case.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation had granted permission for construction on this plot and it was restricted by High Court. The corporation gave information that the order of High Court was upheld by the Supreme Court. Khinwasara mentioned this in his complaint.