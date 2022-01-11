Open tourist destinations with restrictions

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

The closure of tourist destinations has put financial strain on livelihood of guides, car-bus and taxi operators, tour operators, handicrafts and small and medium businesses in the tourism industry. With this in mind, tourist destinations in the state should be started with 50 per cent capacity and restrictions, demanded MLC Ambadas Danve to state's tourism and environment minister Aditya Thackeray.

For the past two years, we have been battling corona, which has created a unfavorable environment for domestic and international tourism. As the economic cycle of the tourism industry returns to normal after November 2021, it has been hampered again by the growing number of patients. So the state government decided to close the tourist spots during the peak season. Hence those who make a living in this sector have to face financial difficulties and are in mental distress. Therefore, tourist destinations in the state should be opened with restrictions and 50 per cent capacity, demanded Danve.