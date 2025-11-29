Oral cancer awareness prog for municipal school HMs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An oral cancer and tobacco control awareness programme was organised by NGO Nayi Umang and the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), civil hospital, for all headmasters/headmistresses of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation schools at the training hall of the CSMC School, N11, Cidco, recently.

Social worker NTCP cell and founder of Nayi Umang Dr Kartik Raman conducted the training programme attended by 50 heads. They were trained in the rules/regulations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

Education officer Bharat Teengote, advisor NTCP Dr Javed Qureshi, psychologist, civil hospital Yogesh Solunkhe, Laxmikant Malge and Annapurna Dhore worked for the success of the programme.