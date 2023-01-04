Orders issued for appointment ‘Professors of Practice’ in Govt colleges

Aurangabad: The State Government on Wednesday issued orders to appoint ‘Professors of Practice (PPs)’ in eight Government Institutes of Science and Forensic Science of the State.

It may be noted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) approved the guidelines for universities and colleges for hiring PPs. As a regular assistant professor in higher education institutes, one must possess Ph D or NET/SET degree.

Now, those who have expertise in a specific field with 15 years of experience can now work in a university or college as PPs without Ph D or NET/SET. The experience of the candidate will be considered for the post.

The Government Resolution was on Wednesday to PPs on vacant posts. It was made clear in GR that only 10 per cent of posts out of the total can be filled through Pps.

One of the main eligibilities included 15 years of work experience at the senior level in different fields including Engineering, Science, Technology, industries, media, sociology, literature, social development, rural development, water conservation, organic farming, gender budgeting, tribal development, forensic professional and public administration.

Those who are selected in Government institutes will get Rs 6 lakh honorarium for working for one semester.