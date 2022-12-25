Our Govt follows 3-point formula: CM Shinde

Aurangabad: “Our Government is following a three-point formula-God, Country and Religion. This formula belongs to Nanasaheb Dharmadhikar,” said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the cleanliness drive organised at Cantonment Board ground on Sunday by Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan as part of Dr Nanasaheb’s birth centenary year.

CM Shinde said that the work of Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan is divine.

“I am also a member of this family. When my family was passing through a crisis, I thought that I had lost everything. But, my wife chose the path of Pratishthan’s meeting and everything went smoothly in life due to his (Nansaheb) blessings,” he said.

Dr Sachin Dharmadhikar of Pratishtan, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, MLAs Sanjay Shirsath and Pradeep Jaiswal, Rahul Dharmadhikari, Ramesh Pawar and others present.

Don’t support superstition

Dr Dharmadhikar said that one should work for the environment and health of people than supporting superstition.

“One collects garbage only when one’s ego is reduced. Hygiene is a continuous process and its responsibility lies with everyone,” he said.

Responsbility of saniation is ours

Dr Bhagwat Karad said that foreign delegates would arrive at the city in February month in view of the G-20 summit.

“We will make efforts to keep the city clean. Water is supplied to the city after every eight days. CM Shinde will solve the matter soon. As I am a doctor, I can tell how much hygiene is important for health,” he added.

78 roads cleaned in city

Members of Pratishthan implemented a cleanliness campaign on various 78 roads. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation made available 292 ‘ghanta gadis, 18 compactors and 12 hyva tractors.

CM Shinde attacks opposition

Eknath Shinde said that the winter session of the Assembly is being held in Nagpur, so, discussions on the important points of Vidarbha and Marathwada should be conducted. Talking to newsmen after the programme, he said that the Opposition is creating uproar than discussing the issues. He said that a demand was made for a probe into the builder’s death case. “A vain attack is being made to accuse me. The opposition has fallen foul,” he claimed.